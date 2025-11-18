Medina Bus Tragedy: 45 Indians Dead, Hyderabad Families Devastated Across Generations

At least 45 Indians, mostly Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, have died in a horrific bus accident near Medina, Saudi Arabia. The bus collided with an oil tanker, leaving many victims charred beyond recognition. A single Hyderabad family lost 18 members across three generations, including retired railway employee Shaik Nazeeruddin, his wife, children and grandchildren. Another resident, Mufti Asifullah, lost seven members of his family and has appealed to the Telangana government for support to reach Saudi Arabia. Shoaib, the lone survivor, escaped by breaking a window and jumping out of the burning bus. The Telangana government has sent a team to Saudi Arabia, while PM Modi has assured all possible assistance through the Indian Embassy and Consulate.