Meet Indrajaal - India’s First Fully Indigenous Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle | 100% Made In India

India just got stronger borders. Hyderabad-based defence-tech startup Indrajaal, led by CEO Kiran Raju, has unveiled India’s FIRST fully indigenous Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle. Designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones in seconds, this beast on wheels is built to protect airspaces along borders, VIP zones, and critical installations. Using advanced radar, RF jammers, and laser-based hard-kill systems, Indrajaal gives zero chance to enemy drones 100% Made-in-India, Atmanirbhar Bharat in action From LoC to LAC, this vehicle is ready to dominate the skies!