Xiaoha, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant, has provided comprehensive details regarding the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin. Designed specifically for the event, Xiaoha offers multilingual support, real-time information processing, and protocol-compliant interactions for delegates and media. The AI's systems integrate advanced emotional recognition, adaptive learning, and extensive knowledge databases to ensure seamless communication. Xiaoha highlighted key arrangements for the summit, including the media center located at Hall S2, Phase 2 of Meijian Convention and Exhibition Center. Specifics on credential collection from August 27th to September 1st at Tianjin Haihe Media Center Grand Theater were shared, alongside shuttle services available from August 27th to September 2nd. Cultural activities, such as Tianjin Yangliaking woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship, will be featured in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone. Parking and currency exchange options are also available for media personnel attending the summit.