Mehul Choksi’s ₹6,000 Cr Bank Scam Exposed | Gitanjali Group Assets Auctioned

From glitz to grime — Mehul Choksi, once a jewel in India's business crown, now stands at the heart of one of the country's biggest banking scams. The promoter of Gitanjali Gems, Choksi allegedly masterminded a massive ₹6,097 crore fraud in collusion with Punjab National Bank officials, triggering a financial firestorm that rocked India in 2018. The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a sweeping crackdown — freezing assets, raiding premises, and dismantling the diamond empire he built. Fast forward to September 10, 2024, when the courts cleared the auction of ₹2,565 crore worth of attached Gitanjali Group assets. These proceeds are now being locked into fixed deposits under the banks' names — a small step toward restitution. But the scandal doesn't stop at borders. Priti Choksi, Mehul's wife, has also come under the scanner for floating offshore entities allegedly used to funnel illicit funds. From global luxury to international shame, Choksi's fall from grace is a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and accountability.