Business Today
MeitY Secy S. Krishnan: Commerce Ministry Taking Unified Stance On Tariffs Across Sectors

 

Addressing concerns over U.S. tariffs, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan clarified that tariff-related matters span multiple sectors and are being addressed in a coordinated manner by the Commerce Ministry. He noted that while electronics tariffs are crucial for India, the country currently holds a relatively advantageous position in the electronics sector compared to nations facing new U.S. tariffs. Krishnan added that a detailed agreement with the U.S. is still under discussion, and MeitY will support the Commerce Ministry with necessary inputs. He emphasized the need for preparedness across scenarios as the situation evolves. 

