‘Melodi’ Diplomacy Returns: PM Modi–Meloni Spark Global Buzz As India-Italy Ties Shine At G20

Shakshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 24, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 24, 2025, 6:19 PM IST

‘Melodi’ Diplomacy takes centre stage at the G20 Summit as PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni spark global buzz with their warm interactions in Johannesburg. Viral visuals once again highlight the growing India-Italy friendship. The two leaders reaffirm strong cooperation across key global issues. Italy expresses solidarity with India after the recent Delhi terror attack, and both nations adopt a major joint initiative to counter terror financing. PM Modi and Meloni also strengthen bilateral ties in a crucial sidelines meeting. Their camaraderie has been growing since their last viral moment at the June G7 Summit, making this partnership one of the standout diplomatic stories of 2025.

