Middle East Conflict Escalates: Civilian Infrastructure Hit Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

A full-scale war in West Asia is rapidly escalating, with Iran launching a barrage of ballistic missiles at key civilian locations in Israel. In a first, Iran’s missiles struck South Israel’s Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva — the region’s largest medical facility — injuring over 25 people. Residential buildings and a school in Tel Aviv were also hit, along with a direct strike on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Israel has condemned the attack, calling it an act of terror, while Iran claimed the targets were located near Israeli military command centers. These Iranian strikes came in retaliation to Israel’s recent air raids on Tehran’s nuclear and missile sites, including the Natanz and Arak nuclear facilities. As civilian infrastructure comes under fire, tensions have hit a dangerous new high in the Middle East.