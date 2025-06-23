Business Today
Missiles, Blackouts, Prison Strikes: Iran-Israel War Escalates After U.S. Hits Fordow Nuclear Site

Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

 

The Israel-Iran war has entered a terrifying new phase. A day after U.S. bunker buster bombs struck Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility, missile barrages continue from both sides. Iran hit Israel’s Ashdod power station, causing widespread blackouts. In retaliation, Israel targeted Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison and bombed 6 Iranian airbases, destroying multiple aircraft and crippling flight operations. The iconic Vanak Square tower in Tehran was also hit in this escalating conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed “monumental damage” at Iranian nuclear sites and hinted at a regime change agenda. Iran has responded sharply — warning Washington of dire consequences and branding Trump a “gambler.” As the region teeters on the edge, watch our full ground report with visuals from Ashdod, Tehran, and exclusive analysis of the rising geopolitical storm.

