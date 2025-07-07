MNS Goons Assault Shopkeeper | 26/11 Hero Slams Thackerays' Marathi Politics

Goons from Raj Thackeray’s MNS brutally assaulted a shopkeeper — his crime? Not speaking Marathi. The attack, backed by the Thackeray cousins, has triggered massive outrage. Former 26/11 hero and marine commando Praveen Teotia — who bled for Mumbai — has slammed the Marathi hate brigade, questioning their role during the terror attacks. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale warns that such 'Dadagiri' will drive investors away. Uddhav Sena distances itself from DMK’s anti-Hindi stance, while BJP and Hindu saints accuse the Thackerays of dividing Hindus. Is Maharashtra choosing politics over unity?