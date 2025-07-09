MNS Vs BJP: Maharashtra Erupts Over Marathi Language Row

Tensions continue to escalate in Maharashtra after MNS workers were caught on camera assaulting a food stall owner in Bhayander for not speaking in Marathi. The video, which went viral, triggered widespread protests by the trader community, followed by a dramatic face-off led by MNS workers—several of whom were detained for defying police orders. While the streets remain tense with heavy security and blocked roads, political leaders across the spectrum have jumped into the war of words. From BJP’s Nishikant Dubey's controversial remarks to fierce counterattacks by Shiv Sena (UBT) and a conspicuous silence from Congress, the Marathi pride debate has exploded into a full-blown political standoff.