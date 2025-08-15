Modi Announces Task Force For Next-Gen Reforms, Promises Big Overhaul

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one of the boldest moves of his tenure—a special task force dedicated to shaping and implementing next-generation reforms across governance, economy, and technology. Framing it as essential for India’s leap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, Modi promised sweeping changes to modernize laws, boost competitiveness, attract investment, and empower citizens. The reforms, he said, will cut red tape, promote innovation, and strengthen India’s position in global markets. This marks the start of an ambitious overhaul aimed at unleashing the country’s full potential, making governance faster, smarter, and more responsive to people’s needs.