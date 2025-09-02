Business Today
Modi At SCO Summit: Strongest Call Yet For Zero Tolerance On Terror

  New Delhi,
  Sep 2, 2025,
  Updated Sep 2, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

At the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India’s stance loud and clear—terrorism is the gravest threat to peace and stability. Thanking global partners for their support after the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi demanded zero tolerance to cross-border terror. He called for an SCO-wide framework to cut terror financing, curb radicalisation, and counter new-age threats like cyber and drone terrorism. His powerful words came in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, making the message even sharper. The joint declaration carried India’s stamp—condemning the Pahalgam attack and calling for action against terror sponsors. A major contrast from June when India refused to sign the Defence Ministers’ statement. This time, India’s anti-terror message was unmissable.

