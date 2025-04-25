Modi Breaks Silence After Pahalgam Terror | ‘Time To Crush Terrorists And Their Masters’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a strong and direct message to the world—without naming names—following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead. Speaking in English at a rally in Bihar, PM Modi vowed to crush the terrorists and those behind the plot. In a bold diplomatic move, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and briefed G20 envoys. The Congress has also reacted—supporting unity in the fight against terror, but questioning security lapses. Meanwhile, Pakistan has retaliated by shutting down the Wagah Border Post, suspending trade and airspace access to Indian carriers, and expelling Indian Defence Advisors. As the Indo-Pak standoff intensifies, is this the beginning of a new chapter in India’s counter-terror doctrine?