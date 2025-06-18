Modi-Carney G7 Meet: ‘Foundational Talks’ To Reset India-Canada Relations

India Today’s Gaurav Sawan questioned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in Kananaskis. Responding to the query, Carney acknowledged the importance of India's growing global influence, noting that PM Modi's consistent presence at G7 summits since 2018 reflects India’s economic dynamism and leadership on the world stage. Speaking about the bilateral talks, Carney described the meeting as "foundational", a necessary first step toward mending strained ties. "I believe today’s meeting was significant, but I would describe it as foundational, a necessary first step. It involved a frank and open exchange of views, particularly on issues like law enforcement and transnational repression.” said Carney, adding that both the nations have reached an understanding to lay the groundwork for rebuilding a relationship rooted in mutual respect, sovereignty and trust. Carney also said that the nations will also move forward with the appointment of High Commissioners.