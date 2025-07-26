Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Maldives: Smiles, Deals & Diplomatic Undercurrents! | $565M Pact Ahead?

After PM Narendra Modi’s Maldives visit marks a stunning U-turn in India-Maldives ties. Hosted as the guest of honour on the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, PM Modi with smiles, handshakes, and warm hugs met President Mohamed Muizzu — once seen as leaning toward China. India is expected to extend a line of credit worth $565 million to the Maldives, and talks on a Free Trade Agreement are expected to formally begin. Ridden by debt from China, the island nation had strained ties with India after Maldives ministers posted objectionable comments about the Indian PM. With China's shadow looming and Lakshadweep tourism diplomacy in the rearview, has India just flipped the narrative in South Asia?