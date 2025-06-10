Modi Govt At 11: G7 Summit Invitation Marks New Chapter In India’s Global Rise

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years at the helm of India’s government, his next big global engagement is the prestigious G7 Summit in Canada. With world leaders including US President Donald Trump, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan in attendance, India’s presence—invited by Canadian PM Mark Carney—is seen as a testament to its growing global influence. From Operation Sindoor to Operation Ganga, the BJP cites India’s role as a first responder in global crises as a diplomatic milestone. But the opposition isn't buying the narrative—Congress claims the Modi govt’s foreign policy is all PR with little substance. Is India's G7 moment proof of Modi's global clout—or just another photo-op under fire? Watch the full report as we decode India’s global standing and the politics at home, 11 years into Modi’s leadership.