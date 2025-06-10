Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Modi Govt At 11: G7 Summit Invitation Marks New Chapter In India’s Global Rise

Modi Govt At 11: G7 Summit Invitation Marks New Chapter In India’s Global Rise

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years at the helm of India’s government, his next big global engagement is the prestigious G7 Summit in Canada. With world leaders including US President Donald Trump, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan in attendance, India’s presence—invited by Canadian PM Mark Carney—is seen as a testament to its growing global influence. From Operation Sindoor to Operation Ganga, the BJP cites India’s role as a first responder in global crises as a diplomatic milestone. But the opposition isn't buying the narrative—Congress claims the Modi govt’s foreign policy is all PR with little substance. Is India's G7 moment proof of Modi's global clout—or just another photo-op under fire? Watch the full report as we decode India’s global standing and the politics at home, 11 years into Modi’s leadership.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended