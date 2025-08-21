Modi Govt Focus On Protecting Youth & Middle Class; Opposition Only Interested In Politics: Vaishnaw

In a parliamentary address, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the government's responsibility to enact stringent laws against social evils. He highlighted several legislative actions taken to protect the middle class and youth, including laws to end issues created by chit funds and builders who troubled middle-class families. Additionally, a law was brought to tackle the health damage caused by electronic cigarettes. Vaishnaw heavily criticised the opposition for not participating in the discussion, stating, “if the opposition had participated in the discussion today, we would have understood that they also talk about the interests of the middle class and youth, but they have no concern for these interests.” The address concluded with the assertion that the opposition prioritises politics over the welfare of the country. Listen in