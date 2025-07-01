Modi Govt Launches ₹1 Lakh Cr ELI Scheme To Create 3.5 Crore Jobs

First a Production Linked Scheme for the manufacturing sector, and now an Employment Linked Scheme (ELI). The Union Cabinet has approved the ₹99,500 crore Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme aimed at creating over 3.5 crore jobs in just two years. First-time employees will receive up to ₹15,000 in two DBT installments, while employers hiring new workers will get monthly incentives of up to ₹3,000. With a strong focus on the manufacturing sector, this mega scheme will boost formal employment, social security, and youth inclusion in India’s growing workforce. Watch to learn who qualifies, how the scheme works, and why it could be a game-changer for India’s job market.