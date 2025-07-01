Business Today
Modi Govt Launches ₹1 Lakh Cr RDI Scheme To Boost Strategic Innovation

  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

 

The Union Cabinet has approved the ₹1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme to revolutionise India’s private sector R&D. With a focus on sunrise and strategic sectors, the scheme offers long-term, low-interest loans and risk capital to fuel deep-tech, critical technologies, and transformative projects. A Deep-Tech Fund of Funds will also be set up to scale up private investment in innovation. The scheme will be anchored by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and implemented by the Department of Science and Technology. As India aims for Viksit Bharat by 2047, this bold initiative is set to transform India’s innovation landscape.

