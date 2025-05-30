Modi Govt’s Firm Stand: Operation Sindoor Crushes Terror, Constrains Pakistan Military To Its Shores

Operation Sindoor marked a decisive and powerful response by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Home and Defence Ministers, reaffirmed India’s commitment to national security and highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor as a clear demonstration of India’s strength and determination. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the swift and precise action by the armed forces, highlighting the unified strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. He emphasized how India’s military retaliation sent a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that aggression will no longer be tolerated. The Navy’s dominant presence in the Arabian Sea effectively confined the Pakistani Navy, while the Air Force destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, showcasing India’s integrated military might. Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the unprecedented firing on civilian areas in Poonch post-independence, condemning Pakistan’s aggression. He noted that the Indian Armed Forces delivered a powerful response by destroying nine Pakistani air bases, forcing Pakistan to seek a ceasefire. The global community’s condemnation of Pakistan’s attack and India’s robust retaliation reflects the nation’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and ensure peace.