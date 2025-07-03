Modi In Ghana: India’s Space Milestones Deeply Connected With Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana, highlighting Africa’s deep connection to India’s space milestones. He recalled being in Africa when Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s south pole—a proud moment for India. Today, as an Indian astronaut conducts experiments aboard a space station for the welfare of humanity, he noted he is once again in Africa. Modi called it “no ordinary coincidence,” saying it reflects the deep and enduring bond between India and Africa. He emphasized that this connection represents shared aspirations, common development goals, and a united vision for a brighter global future.