Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Modi In Tianjin, India’s GDP Surprise, Gold Hits Record, Rupee At Lows

Modi In Tianjin, India’s GDP Surprise, Gold Hits Record, Rupee At Lows

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a rare trilateral moment, underscoring India’s balancing role in global geopolitics. Back home, India’s Q1 GDP growth (Apr–Jun) beat expectations, driven by strong services, resilient agriculture, and export front-loading ahead of U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, gold and silver surged to record highs on safe-haven demand, while the Indian rupee hit an all-time low against the dollar amid global outflows and rising crude prices. Business Today TV breaks down Modi’s high-profile summit diplomacy alongside the economic headlines that matter most — growth, commodities, and currency.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended