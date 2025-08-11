Modi Launches Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro, Vande Bharat Trains & Sparks Credit War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Bengaluru’s long-awaited Yellow Line metro, a vital 18-km link connecting KR Puram, Cox Town, and Baiyappanahalli, aimed at easing the city’s notorious traffic jams. Alongside, he flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains and launched Phase 3 of the metro network, pushing India’s Vande Bharat count to 150. From Bengaluru, Modi praised India’s tech prowess in Operation Sindoor, reaffirmed the ‘Make in India’ mantra, and hit back at political jibes over India’s economy. But the launch has triggered a fierce “credit war” — Congress calls it “Credit Chori,” while BJP says UPA stalled progress. Will this long-delayed project finally ease Bengaluru’s infrastructure crisis?