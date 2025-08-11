Modi Slams Trump & Rahul Over ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe, Defends India’s Rise

A political war of words is raging after U.S. President Donald Trump labelled India a “dead economy” — a remark echoed by Rahul Gandhi. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fired back, declaring India’s unstoppable growth and urging citizens to embrace Swadeshi as both a patriotic and economic imperative. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused global rivals of jealousy, while Nitin Gadkari advocated using science and tech against big-power “dadagiri.” At the Business Today India@100 conclave, Piyush Goyal tore into Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, questioning his motives. As India marches toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy, political tempers are flaring. Is this rhetoric about pride — or politics?