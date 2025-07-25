Modi, Starmer Ink Historic FTA | 99% Indian Exports Get Tariff-Free Access

India and the UK have officially signed their most ambitious Free Trade Agreement yet — a game-changing deal since Brexit. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer announced sweeping benefits, including zero tariffs on 99% of Indian exports, job creation, and easier business access for both countries. The FTA will give Indian textile and handicraft sectors a massive edge, while boosting UK wages and trade growth. Modi also raised issues like Khalistani extremism and extradition of economic fugitives. The deal aims to raise bilateral trade to $120 billion by 2030. While the diaspora celebrates, critics back home demand the return of Mallya, Nirav, and Lalit Modi. A historic shift in India-UK relations begins now.