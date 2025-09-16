Business Today
Modi Targets Congress & RJD Over Infiltration | Bihar Elections Heats Up

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his political attack in Bihar, targeting Congress and RJD over infiltration. At a roadshow in Bihar, Modi declared — “Infiltrators must leave the country. This is Modi’s guarantee.” He accused the Opposition of working for “intruders” and compromising Bihar’s honour. This comes right after his fiery Assam speech, where he vowed not to allow land grab by illegal immigrants. From Seemanchal to Assam, infiltration has become BJP’s poll battle cry as elections draw closer.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
