Modi–Wang Yi Meeting: India, China Push For Reset Ahead Of SCO Summit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi as India and China explore a reset in strained relations. PM Modi emphasised that peace along the border is crucial for cordial ties, calling for stable and constructive engagement. NSA Ajit Doval echoed this, citing a “positive upward trend” in bilateral ties over the past nine months. Wang Yi admitted that past setbacks hurt both nations but assured Beijing’s commitment to restoring stability. Significantly, China promised to resume supplies of fertilizers, rare earth minerals, and tunnel boring machines. Talks also spanned border issues, terrorism, China’s Brahmaputra mega-dam, and Taiwan. With PM Modi set to visit China for the SCO Summit, this meeting could mark a turning point.