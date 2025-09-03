Modi, Xi & Putin’s SCO Summit 2025 Shakes Trump Administration

The Troika Tango in Tianjin has sent shockwaves through Washington! Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit, the Trump administration hit panic mode. Trump fumed on Truth Social, labeling U.S.-India trade a “one-sided disaster” and dismissing India’s tariff cut offer as “too late.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent branded India and China “bad actors” for allegedly fueling Russia’s Ukraine war, while noting a Trump-Modi bond hinting at reconciliation. Trump aide Peter Navarro slammed the Modi-Putin-Xi meeting as a “shame,” rattled by India’s bold diplomacy. Yet, New Delhi stands firm, prioritizing national interest on its own terms. Dive into this geopolitical drama, explore expert insights, and stay updated—hit like, share, and subscribe for more!