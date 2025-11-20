Business Today
Modi’s Coimbatore Visit Ignites Tamil Nadu Politics Ahead Of 2025 Election Battle

  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 20, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

 

Months before the Tamil Nadu elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore sparked intense political heat. CM M.K. Stalin skipped receiving the PM at the airport, sending a state minister instead as the BJP-AIADMK alliance sharpened its attack on the ruling DMK. Modi attended the South India Natural Farming Summit and released the latest KISAN Samman Nidhi instalment to 9 crore farmers, while hinting that the “Bihar wave” could travel south. The visit also unfolded amid a DMK leader’s controversial “demon” remark and Stalin’s demand for higher paddy procurement. With alliances shifting and rhetoric rising, Modi’s outreach signals a major fight ahead of the 2025 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

