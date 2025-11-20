Modi’s Coimbatore Visit Ignites Tamil Nadu Politics Ahead Of 2025 Election Battle

Months before the Tamil Nadu elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Coimbatore sparked intense political heat. CM M.K. Stalin skipped receiving the PM at the airport, sending a state minister instead as the BJP-AIADMK alliance sharpened its attack on the ruling DMK. Modi attended the South India Natural Farming Summit and released the latest KISAN Samman Nidhi instalment to 9 crore farmers, while hinting that the “Bihar wave” could travel south. The visit also unfolded amid a DMK leader’s controversial “demon” remark and Stalin’s demand for higher paddy procurement. With alliances shifting and rhetoric rising, Modi’s outreach signals a major fight ahead of the 2025 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.