"Modi’s Leadership Changed India": Chandrababu Naidu In Candid Chat With Rajdeep Sardesai

In an exclusive interview with India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opens up about his new-found admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From once being in the opposition bloc to now calling Modi a transformational leader, Naidu speaks on India’s economic rise, digital transformation, and his belief that the country is on the path to becoming a superpower. As he discusses national purpose, DBT, Aadhaar, and the vision for an “economic superpower India,” this unfiltered conversation offers rare political clarity from a veteran leader. Has Naidu changed? Or is India changing under Modi?