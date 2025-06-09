Business Today
"Modi’s Leadership Changed India": Chandrababu Naidu In Candid Chat With Rajdeep Sardesai

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

In an exclusive interview with India Today’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opens up about his new-found admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From once being in the opposition bloc to now calling Modi a transformational leader, Naidu speaks on India’s economic rise, digital transformation, and his belief that the country is on the path to becoming a superpower. As he discusses national purpose, DBT, Aadhaar, and the vision for an “economic superpower India,” this unfiltered conversation offers rare political clarity from a veteran leader. Has Naidu changed? Or is India changing under Modi?

