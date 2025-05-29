Modi’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Hard As Pakistan Begs For Peace, But Hosts Terror Rallies At Home

PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor has rattled Pakistan. While Prime Minister Modi issues a stern warning, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is making desperate calls for peace on global platforms like Iran and Azerbaijan. But back home, the reality is starkly different. Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is holding open rallies in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with posters of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir placed alongside that of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. In a shocking development, Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed and the likely future head of LeT, was seen addressing supporters. Adding fuel to the fire, Saifullah Ahmed, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack and LeT deputy chief, also made a public appearance. This report exposes Pakistan’s double standards—pleading for peace abroad while nurturing terror infrastructure at home.