Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Modi’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Hard As Pakistan Begs For Peace, But Hosts Terror Rallies At Home

Modi’s Operation Sindoor Strikes Hard As Pakistan Begs For Peace, But Hosts Terror Rallies At Home

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 29, 2025,
  • Updated May 29, 2025, 8:42 PM IST

 

PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor has rattled Pakistan. While Prime Minister Modi issues a stern warning, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is making desperate calls for peace on global platforms like Iran and Azerbaijan. But back home, the reality is starkly different. Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is holding open rallies in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, with posters of Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir placed alongside that of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed. In a shocking development, Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed and the likely future head of LeT, was seen addressing supporters. Adding fuel to the fire, Saifullah Ahmed, the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack and LeT deputy chief, also made a public appearance. This report exposes Pakistan’s double standards—pleading for peace abroad while nurturing terror infrastructure at home.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended