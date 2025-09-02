Modi’s Tough Stand At SCO: Pahalgam Attack Named In Joint Declaration

At the SCO summit in Tianjin, India scored a major diplomatic win by ensuring the Pahalgam terror attacks were included in the joint declaration—after they were earlier rejected at the defence ministers’ meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack as “an assault on humanity” and called for united global action against cross-border terrorism. While India highlighted Operation Sindoor and its precision strikes on terror hubs, the declaration also condemned terror incidents in Pakistan, reflecting China’s balancing act. PM Modi’s cold shoulder to Pakistan’s PM Sharif, contrasted with his warm interactions with Xi and Putin, stood out. This SCO summit comes amid strained India-US ties, with tariffs doubling and India’s Russia energy trade under global scrutiny.