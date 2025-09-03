Monsoon Fury Strikes: Himachal Bridges Fall, Punjab Drowns — Bollywood Responds

North India is battling unprecedented monsoon fury, from the hills of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to the plains of Punjab. Last month, Uttarakhand faced devastating flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts. Now, Himachal Pradesh is reeling under similar chaos. In Manali, relentless rains caused a historic bridge linking old and new parts of the town to collapse, isolating communities. In Kullu, a building under construction was severely damaged by landslides—the same vulnerable stretch hit hard in 2023. Meanwhile, Punjab is in crisis, with 12 districts under Red Alert as rivers like Chenab, Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi surge beyond danger marks. Rescue operations are in full swing, with hundreds evacuated to relief camps. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally visited affected areas, overseeing aid efforts. Drones are delivering essentials like water, milk powder, and dry rations in hard-hit spots like Ajnala. Celebrities are stepping up: From cricketers to Bollywood stars offering prayers, to Diljit Dosanjh’s Saanjh Foundation adopting 10 flood-ravaged villages for support. This monsoon is shattering records, marking Punjab’s worst rains in nearly 40 years. The Meteorological Department warns of more heavy showers in September, potentially worsening the situation. Join us as we cover the ongoing relief, community resilience, and expert insights into this climate nightmare. Stay informed—hit like, share, comment your thoughts, and subscribe for real-time updates!