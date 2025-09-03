Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Cremations Halted | City On High Alert

Monsoon Mayhem In Delhi: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Cremations Halted | City On High Alert

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Delhi is reeling under the fury of unprecedented monsoon rains. The Yamuna river is flowing way above the danger mark, authorities have issued a red alert across the capital and neighbouring districts. Low-lying areas are submerged, thousands have been evacuated to relief camps, and rescue operations continue on war footing. While Majnu ka Tila and Yamuna Bazar remain among the worst affected zones, crematoriums in Wazirabad have been forced to suspend last rites With more rain predicted by the MET department, the question looms large: is the Yamuna reclaiming land lost to years of encroachment?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended