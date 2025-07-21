Monsoon Session Day 1: PM Backs OP Sindoor, Rahul Says He Was Silenced | Oppn Vs Govt Face-Off

The Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday kicked off with high drama as PM Narendra Modi praised the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor ahead of the proceedings. He also thanked the opposition for the united pushback against terror, praising how all-party delegations exposed Pakistan's role in promoting terror on the global stage. But the mood shifted quickly — Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, the operation and U.S. President Donald Trump repeated truce claims, triggering chaos in both houses. A fiery face-off between Kharge and JP Nadda gripped Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha chairperson assured the opposition that a discussion would be held on Operation Sindoor for 9 hrs. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the government of silencing him. With 25 hours set aside for discussion, the session promises intense political fireworks. Watch the full report for all major updates from Day 1 of the session.