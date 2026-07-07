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Motorola Razr Fold Review: Top Of The Line Folding Phone With 6000mAh Battery!

Motorola Razr Fold Review: Top Of The Line Folding Phone With 6000mAh Battery!

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 1:53 PM IST

Is the Motorola Razr Fold worth a massive ₹1.5 Lakh price tag? 

 

In our review of Motorola's first book-style folding phone, we dive deep into Motorola’s first book-style foldable. From its stunning 8.1-inch 2K pOLED display and impressive 6,000mAh battery life to that premium, gap-free design, there’s a lot to love.

 

But with a hefty price point, we must talk about the compromises, like the missing top-tier chipset and cameras that struggle in low light. 

 

Does it deliver the "ultimate" experience you’re paying for, or is it just a flex?

 

Watch the full review to see if it’s your next upgrade! 

 

Will you pay ₹1.5 Lakh for this phone? Tell us in the comments, follow and subscribe to Business Today TV for more! 

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