Motorola Razr Fold Review: Top Of The Line Folding Phone With 6000mAh Battery!

Is the Motorola Razr Fold worth a massive ₹1.5 Lakh price tag?

In our review of Motorola's first book-style folding phone, we dive deep into Motorola’s first book-style foldable. From its stunning 8.1-inch 2K pOLED display and impressive 6,000mAh battery life to that premium, gap-free design, there’s a lot to love.

But with a hefty price point, we must talk about the compromises, like the missing top-tier chipset and cameras that struggle in low light.

Does it deliver the "ultimate" experience you’re paying for, or is it just a flex?

Watch the full review to see if it’s your next upgrade!

Will you pay ₹1.5 Lakh for this phone? Tell us in the comments, follow and subscribe to Business Today TV for more!