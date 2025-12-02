MP CM Mohan Yadav’s Son Marries In Mass Wedding, Ujjain Ceremony Promotes Simple Rituals

A mass wedding in Ujjain turned into a powerful message of simplicity and social responsibility. Among the 22 couples was Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who married Dr Ishita Patel on the banks of the Kshipra River. The CM said the decision was aimed at promoting simple weddings and discouraging extravagance, emphasising that leaders must practise what they preach. Other grooms and brides welcomed the move, calling it a relief from rising wedding expenses. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Ramdev and Bageshwar Baba. At a time when lavish weddings dominate headlines, Ujjain’s mass wedding stands out as an inspiring model of modesty and meaning.