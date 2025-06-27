MSMEs Are The Backbone Of India’s Growth Story, Says President Droupadi Murmu; Key To Jobs & More

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India’s development journey. She highlights that MSMEs are not only vital but indispensable for sustainable economic growth. These enterprises are making the most of India’s demographic dividend by creating large-scale employment opportunities and driving inclusive development across the country. Watch her inspiring address that underscores why MSMEs are the true engines of India’s progress. Listen in to know more.