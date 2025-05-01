Mukesh Ambani At WAVES: India’s Media And Entertainment Industry Will Hit $100 Bn In The Next Decade

In his address at WAVES 2025, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, shared an optimistic forecast for India’s media and entertainment industry. He emphasized that the sector, currently valued at $28 billion, is on track to soar to $100 billion within the next decade. Ambani attributed this growth to the country’s robust innovation, digital infrastructure, and the increasing global demand for Indian content. He underscored the immense potential for India to shape the future of global entertainment, highlighting how the fusion of storytelling and technology will drive this transformation. The future of India’s media industry, he said, is poised for unprecedented success.