Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Mumbai Flood Chaos: Streets, Highways, Trains Submerged After Record Rainfall

Mumbai Flood Chaos: Streets, Highways, Trains Submerged After Record Rainfall

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 19, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

 

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is once again reeling under a mega deluge. With over 300 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, key roads, highways, and even the city’s lifeline—the local trains—have come to a standstill. The swelling Mithi River, inundated highways, and submerged cars highlight the severity of the crisis. Iconic Marine Drive turned into a site of crashing waves, while residents in Thane had to swim to rescue trapped passengers from a car underwater. The IMD has warned of more torrential rain across Maharashtra in the coming days, raising concerns of further flooding. Tune in for full report.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended