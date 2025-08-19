Mumbai Flood Chaos: Streets, Highways, Trains Submerged After Record Rainfall

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, is once again reeling under a mega deluge. With over 300 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, key roads, highways, and even the city’s lifeline—the local trains—have come to a standstill. The swelling Mithi River, inundated highways, and submerged cars highlight the severity of the crisis. Iconic Marine Drive turned into a site of crashing waves, while residents in Thane had to swim to rescue trapped passengers from a car underwater. The IMD has warned of more torrential rain across Maharashtra in the coming days, raising concerns of further flooding. Tune in for full report.