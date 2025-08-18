Mumbai Flood Horror | IMD Issues Red Alert As City Struggles With Rains & Waterlogging

Mumbai is battered and drenched once again. For the third day in a row, the city woke up under a deluge, with the IMD issuing a Red Alert. From Sion to Andheri subway, waterlogged streets brought commutes to a grinding halt — choking roads, halting trains, and delaying flights. Civic body BMC responded by declaring a school holiday, while police urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay alert. A school bus carrying six children and staff got trapped in knee-deep water near Sion, but was rescued in time by the police. As the monsoon returns, Mumbai is left wading through the chaos, raising the same question — will the city ever be rain-ready?