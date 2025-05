Get ready Mumbai! The much-awaited second phase of the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) opens tomorrow, May 10th, connecting BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli). This 9.77 km underground stretch brings six new stations, including Dharavi, Dadar, and Siddhivinayak Temple, offering seamless travel and reduced commute times. Experience faster access to key areas and landmarks. This significant expansion promises to ease traffic and enhance connectivity across the city. Hop on and explore the new Aqua Line!