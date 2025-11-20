Business Today
Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy: Why Is Parth Pawar Being Let Off The Hook In ₹1,800 Crore Scandal?

  New Delhi
  Nov 20, 2025
  Updated Nov 20, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

 

A controversial land deal in Mundhwa, Pune, has sparked outrage after 40 acres of government land worth ₹1,800 crore was sold for just ₹295 crore, with minimal stamp duty and registration fees. The buyer, Amadea Enterprises, is co-owned by Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. While a probe has indicted others involved in the transaction, Parth Pawar’s name remains curiously absent from the investigation. Documents reveal strong links between him and the company. Anti-corruption activists are calling for further scrutiny, and a new committee has been formed to investigate the case further. Is Parth Pawar being let off the hook? Watch this investigative report for the full story.

