Musk Loses Influence, Tesla Falls — Can India Be The Comeback Market?

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Elon Musk is facing one of Tesla’s toughest phases yet. Global sales are plunging, profits have nosedived, and investor pressure is mounting. With rising EV competition, geopolitical headwinds, and falling U.S. subsidies, Tesla’s dominance is under threat. But there’s one market where Musk sees opportunity—India. After years of delay, Tesla has launched in Mumbai with the ₹60-lakh Model Y. Though initial sales may be modest, India’s growing EV demand and industrial potential could be key to Tesla’s rebound. Will India revive Tesla’s fortune, or is this just another gamble? Watch the full story.

