Musk Mocked, Trump Trolled: 10 Signs That Stole The Spotlight At Hands Off Marches

Feedback

From Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, over 500,000 Americans hit the streets for the Hands Off Marches, protesting against policies linked to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. But this wasn’t your typical protest—it was funny, fiery, and fiercely creative. In this video, we take you through the 10 funniest, most savage protest signs that stole the spotlight—from “Orange Lives Matter” to IKEA jabs, Antarctica tariffs, and even pet dogs with placards!

