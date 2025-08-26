Mysuru Dasara Row: BJP Vs Congress Over Banu Mushtaq’s Festival Inauguration

The grand Mysuru Dasara festival has turned into a political battlefield. The Congress government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the celebrations has sparked a major controversy. While Congress leaders praise her contribution to literature, the BJP has questioned her past remarks on Kannada and the state flag, even raising doubts over her faith in Goddess Chamundeshwari. Leaders like Prathap Simha and Shobha Karandlaje have strongly opposed the move, while the Karnataka government insists the invite is about cultural recognition, not religion. Banu Mushtaq, meanwhile, has expressed happiness at being invited, calling Dasara a part of her culture. Watch how a joyous cultural fest has been caught in a political storm.