Business Today
N Chandrasekaran on Tariffs, Trade Reversals & Global Supply Chains

In this thought-provoking segment from the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Memorial Lecture 2025, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shares bold insights on tariffs, global trade dynamics, and the shifting model of globalization. Chandra breaks down why tariffs aren't the real issue—but rather the reversal of a decades-old global supply chain model. As geopolitical tensions rise and nations reconsider trade policies, Chandra explains how interconnected supply chains, talent pools, and sourcing ecosystems cannot be restructured overnight. Watch this to understand how India and companies like Tata navigate global complexities and what's next for international business. Don't miss this deep dive into the future of trade, supply chain resilience, and India's global business evolution.

