Naegleria Fowleri: The Amoeba That Eats Your Brain | 18 Fatal Cases In Kerala

In Kerala, a sinister threat lurks in warm, stagnant waters Naegleria Fowleri, the Brain-Eating Amoeba. This microscopic predator causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but lethal brain infection. Since early 2025, Kerala has reported 67 cases, with 18 fatalities, sparking widespread concern. Naegleria fowleri thrives in ponds, lakes, rivers, and poorly maintained swimming pools. It enters the body through the nose, traveling to the brain where it feasts on tissue, triggering severe inflammation. Symptoms escalate quickly: intense headaches, fever, nausea, seizures, and coma, often leading to death within days. The crisis has intensified scrutiny on Kerala's health department, with opposition parties demanding investigations into the amoeba's spread. Public awareness campaigns urge chlorination of water sources and caution against nasal water exposure.