Nagarro Will Help Create A $2.9 Bn AI-Led Digital Engineering Giant: Persistent Systems CEO

Persistent Systems has announced its biggest-ever acquisition, unveiling a €1.27 billion deal to acquire Germany-based digital engineering firm Nagarro. The transaction is aimed at creating a global AI-led engineering powerhouse with a stronger presence across Europe, North America and key international markets. The deal is expected to significantly expand Persistent's capabilities in digital engineering, enterprise transformation and artificial intelligence while strengthening its global customer base. In this exclusive interview, Sandeep Kalra, CEO & Executive Director of Persistent Systems, discusses the strategic rationale behind the landmark acquisition. Speaking to Sakshi Batra of Business Today, Kalra addresses investor concerns around valuation, debt and integration risks, explains how Persistent plans to accelerate Nagarro's growth, highlights the AI opportunity, and shares why the company believes the acquisition will create long-term value for shareholders, customers and the combined business.