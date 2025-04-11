scorecardresearch
Nandan Nilekani Defends India’s Digital Bet: Risks Exist, But Rewards Are Transformational

At the Global Technology Summit, Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani highlights the promise of India's digital journey. While acknowledging known risks like security and data privacy, Nilekani emphasizes the life-changing impact of DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) — from a vegetable vendor using UPI payments to global innovation driven by open digital rails. With minimal state guardrails and maximum market innovation, India’s model shows how a few billion dollars can empower billions. The message is clear: Risk is real, but the reward is transformational.

